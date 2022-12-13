Birthday Club
Ohio Board of Education votes in opposition to President Biden’s proposed Title IX changes

President Joe Biden's proposed Title IX amendment would allow the federal government to take away funding for things like free lunches should a district try to keep transgender girls off of female sports teams.
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Ohio State Board of Education passed a resolution to push back against President Joe Biden’s plans to change Title IX.

The majority of the state board opposed changing the federal anti-discrimination law to include LGTBQ+ students.

Title IX, first passed in 1972, makes it illegal to discriminate against girls or female sports teams in public education.

President Biden says he wants to change the law to include gender identity and sexual orientation.

If that happens, the federal government would be able to take away funding for things like free lunches, should a district try to keep transgender girls off of female sports teams.

Members of the Ohio Board of Education are sending a copy of their resolution, along with a cover letter, to every public school district in the state to let them know their stance on the matter.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is among several state attorney generals who have filed a federal lawsuit fighting against President Biden’s proposed changes to Title IX.

The lawsuit is still moving through the courts.

