Ohio BOE approves resolution opposing Title IX protections for LGBTQ+ students

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Board of Education has approved a resolution that prohibits adding LGBTQ+ students to Ohio’s Title IX law.

According to ABC 6, the board voted on Tuesday to pass the resolution by a vote of 10-7 with one abstention.

The resolution was introduced by board member Brendan Shae after the U.S. Department of Education proposed to extend Title IX protections to include LGBTQ+ students.

“Biological sex, male and female, is one such objective, scientific fact,” the resolution states. “Denying the reality of biological sex destroys foundational truths upon which education rests.”

The resolution has received strong reactions, both in support and opposition.

“Encouraging the choice of ‘pronouns’ and encounters with opposite sex kids in bathrooms, locker rooms, and showers actually makes schools culpable for the anxiety, bullying and possible physical abuse which school authorities are tasked to prevent,” said Susan Kleine, a retired clinical counselor from Milford, Ohio.

ABC 6 says those who oppose are saying the resolution could be harmful to LGBTQ+ students.

“When you have a statewide governmental body that is literally writing that you as a human being don’t exist, that the definition of who you are isn’t a fact, I can’t honestly imagine how that would feel,” said Beryl Brown Piccolantonio, Gahanna-Jefferson’s School Board President. “The idea that any student has to feel that for even one minute, it breaks my heart.”

Rachel Chilton, Executive Director of the Ohio School Psychologists Association, says that according to reports, youth who attend schools who support LGBTQ+ students have lower rates of attempted suicide.

“Banning affirming behavioral and medical care for minors goes against widely recommended medical advice and would harm the mental and physical well-being of all LGBTQ+ youth across the state, especially transgender youth and nonbinary youth,” said Chilton.

The vote comes on the same day that President Biden is scheduled to sign the Respect for Marriage Act, a bill that will require states to recognize a marriage regardless of the sex, race, ethnicity or national origin of the individuals.

ABC 6 reports it is unknown when the Department of Education will finalize or take action on the resolution.

