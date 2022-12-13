Birthday Club
Ohio Senate passes election reform bill with stricter voter ID rules

(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Senate passed election reform legislation Tuesday that would create stricter voter ID rules and place further restrictions on the timeline for requesting and returning absentee ballots. It would also eliminate a day of early in-person voting.

Republican state senators passed House Bill 458 Tuesday in a 24-6 party line vote. You can read more about the bill in detail at the link here.

The legislation would require Ohio voters to show voter identification at the polls, like a driver’s license, a passport, or military ID card. Ohioans 17 years of age and older would be eligible for a free state ID card. Voters would no longer be able to use utility bills or bank statements as ID to vote in person.

The bill also shortens the time to request and return absentee ballots and eliminates early in person voting the Monday before election day, among other changes.

Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to sign the bill into law.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

