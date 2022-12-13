Birthday Club
TikTok Trend Adds to Diabetes Medication Shortage Across U.S

The United States has been experiencing a shortage of the Diabetes drug, Ozempic, Due to a current trend where influencers tout their weight loss and attribute it to the drug.
Ozempic, an antidiabetic medication used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and long-term weight management(MGN Online / Novo Nordisk)
By Meghan Daniels
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -From Dancing trends to exercise routines, social media can play a positive roll in people’s lives. However, recently some influencers are crossing the line, promoting unqualified medical advice.

The most shocking part- most of the people using the drug don’t have prescriptions.

Doctor Sirini Hejeebu, an internal medicine physician with the University of Toledo Medical Center, spoke on the danger of the trend. He says one of his main concerns is people who are self-diagnosing and self-medicating themselves, without consulting their doctor first.

“the dangerous part of it is that people self-diagnose and start taking a family member’s medicine or a friend’s medicine... that’s where the danger comes in of the potential side effects of the medications, or drug-drug interactions.”

Another thing that races through the Doctor’s mind- drug-on-drug interactions.

“we always do a drug-drug interaction also. you know. out EMR like Epic will give us warnings like ‘oh, this might not be safe, do you really wanna prescribe this medication?’ I think that’s where the importance of relying on physicians when you get medications.”

While Dr. Hejeebu acknowledges social media can be a great tool to raise awareness about different illnesses, he sit can also be dangerous. With endless information, doctors are doing their best to warn their patients who may be looking for a quick fix.

“You have to be cautious with what you see online, what you see on the internet... and make sure, you know, you talk to your providers.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

