Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo City Council introduces resolution to declare gun violence public health crisis

Three council members introduced the resolution Tuesday at the city council agenda meeting....
Three council members introduced the resolution Tuesday at the city council agenda meeting. It’s expected to go up for review next week.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council members introduced a resolution to declare gun violence a public health crisis in the city.

Council members Theresa Gadus, Michelle Grim, and Tiffany Preston-Whitman introduced the resolution Tuesday at the city council agenda meeting. It’s expected to go up for review next week.

The text of the resolution said the goal is to take steps to analyze and adopt prevention strategies to reduce the number of residents affected by gun violence and “restore peace of mind” to residents.

The legislation also outlines the CDC’s four-step approach to violence prevention, which includes defining and monitoring the problem, identifying risk and prevention factors, developing and testing prevention strategies, and assuring widespread adoption.

You can read the full text of the legislation at the link here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
Ottawa co. cocaine bust
Troopers seize cocaine worth nearly $162,000 in Ottawa County
Tiffin Police say two suspects in a series of thefts from porches have been arrested.
Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile
Robert Auxter was charged with two felony counts of gross sexual imposition on November 21.
Former Monroe pastor facing sex charges in Ottawa Co.
Current data from the Ohio Department of Health shows there is only 16.6% of hospitals beds...
Triple threat pushing Ohio hospitals to levels seen in bad pandemic times

Latest News

Vital/FHR purchased 1203 Brim Road, Bowling Green, from Dow Jones, publisher of the Wall Street...
Bowling Green welcomes new business to former Wall Street Journal site
Dennis Robinson is accused of stabbing and killing Terry Austin in the 1300 block of Peck...
Man pleads guilty to fatal stabbing
President Joe Biden's proposed Title IX amendment would allow the federal government to take...
Ohio Board of Education votes in opposition to President Biden’s proposed Title IX changes
DeWine’s office says 72 local first responder agencies will receive a total of $28 million to...
DeWine announces next round of wellness support for first responder agencies