Toledo City Council introduces resolution to declare gun violence public health crisis

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council members introduced a resolution to declare gun violence a public health crisis in the city.

Council members Theresa Gadus, Michelle Grim, and Tiffany Preston-Whitman introduced the resolution Tuesday at the city council agenda meeting. It’s expected to go up for review next week.

The text of the resolution said the goal is to take steps to analyze and adopt prevention strategies to reduce the number of residents affected by gun violence and “restore peace of mind” to residents.

The legislation also outlines the CDC’s four-step approach to violence prevention, which includes defining and monitoring the problem, identifying risk and prevention factors, developing and testing prevention strategies, and assuring widespread adoption.

