12/14: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the low 40s. TONIGHT: Lows will occur during the evening (upper 30s), then temps will rise overnight as heavy rain falls and winds gust up to 35 mph. THURSDAY: Much milder with highs in the upper 40s, partly sunny skies, and a brief lingering shower. However, it’ll still be breezy, and that breeze will bring in colder air Thursday night. EXTENDED: Mostly cloudy Friday with highs only in the upper 30s, and a few snow showers will be possible, especially later in the day into Friday night. A dusting of snow can’t be ruled out Friday night. Mostly cloudy, cold, and breezy over the weekend with highs in the low 30s both days (but dry). Partly sunny next Monday with lighter winds and highs in the mid-30s. Mostly cloudy Tuesday, highs near 30.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.