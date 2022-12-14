Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

12/14: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Heavy rain & windy tonight, mild Thursday, then the cold arrives...
12/14: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the low 40s. TONIGHT: Lows will occur during the evening (upper 30s), then temps will rise overnight as heavy rain falls and winds gust up to 35 mph. THURSDAY: Much milder with highs in the upper 40s, partly sunny skies, and a brief lingering shower. However, it’ll still be breezy, and that breeze will bring in colder air Thursday night. EXTENDED: Mostly cloudy Friday with highs only in the upper 30s, and a few snow showers will be possible, especially later in the day into Friday night. A dusting of snow can’t be ruled out Friday night. Mostly cloudy, cold, and breezy over the weekend with highs in the low 30s both days (but dry). Partly sunny next Monday with lighter winds and highs in the mid-30s. Mostly cloudy Tuesday, highs near 30.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Local hospitals going in and out of EMS Bypass recently.
Area hospitals going in and out of EMS Bypass in recent weeks
She's an 8th grader at Bowling Green Middle School, and she's about to sing The National Anthem...
Bowling Green 8th grader to sing National Anthem at Saturday’s Browns-Ravens game
Tiffin Police say two suspects in a series of thefts from porches have been arrested.
Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile

Latest News

12/14: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
12/14: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Heavy Rain Tonight, Snow Showers Fri Evening
December 14th Weather Forecast
December 14th Weather Forecast
December 14th Weather Forecast
12/13/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
12/13/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast