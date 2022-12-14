Birthday Club
Candlelight vigil honors 20-year-old mother who did not survive a car crash on Miami Street

Still no charges filed after a crash that took the life of Harley Conley
Family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil and balloon release to honor 20-year-old Harley, who did not survive a car crash.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Candles, balloons, hugs, and tears. All of it in memory of Harley Conley.

“It is very tough. I think it always is for somebody that had been taken so young, and so tragic,” said Conley’s mom, Valerie Garcia.

Friday night, Toledo Police say Conley was in a car with her boyfriend and 1-year-old son, Xavier. They were on Miami Street at the ramp to Northbound I-75 when investigators say another car turned in front of them and the two collided.

Conley’s boyfriend and Xavier were treated at the scene. Conley, 20, did not survive.

Officers said the driver of the other car had been drinking. However, as of Tuesday night, court records show there were no charges filed.

“I did talk to an investigator, but they’re just honestly, they’re just doing everything that they’ve got to follow to decide whether they’re going to press charges or not,” added Garcia.

Now, family and friends are focused on banding together for the young mother who graduated from Glass City Academy and worked at the Circle K on Woodville Rd. Dozens attended candlelight vigil Tuesday night near the scene of the accident.

“I can tell by the way that everybody is here how much she was loved. All the people that were here loved her very dearly. She made an impact on a lot of people,” said Garcia.

The family has a Go Fund Me set up to help cover funeral expenses. To see the funeral arrangements, click here.

