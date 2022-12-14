City of Toledo to host youth listening sessions at libraries

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - City of Toledo is hosting “Youth Be Heard,” a series of events to focus on youth growth in 2023.

According to a press release from the city, the event will help youth as they grow into fulfilled adults who live, work and raise families in Toledo.

The conversations will guide the priorities of the new Division of Youth Services.

The events will be held on the following days

Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Birmingham Library

Thursday Jan. 12, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Lagrange Library

Tuesday Jan. 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Reynolds Corner Library

Monday Jan. 23 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at West Toledo Library

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.