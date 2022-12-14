Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

City of Toledo to host youth listening sessions at libraries

The event will help youth as they grow into fulfilled adults who live, work and raise families...
The event will help youth as they grow into fulfilled adults who live, work and raise families in Toledo.(Northern News Now)
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - City of Toledo is hosting “Youth Be Heard,” a series of events to focus on youth growth in 2023.

According to a press release from the city, the event will help youth as they grow into fulfilled adults who live, work and raise families in Toledo.

The conversations will guide the priorities of the new Division of Youth Services.

The events will be held on the following days

  • Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Birmingham Library
  • Thursday Jan. 12, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Lagrange Library
  • Tuesday Jan. 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Reynolds Corner Library
  • Monday Jan. 23 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at West Toledo Library

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Local hospitals going in and out of EMS Bypass recently.
Area hospitals going in and out of EMS Bypass in recent weeks
She's an 8th grader at Bowling Green Middle School, and she's about to sing The National Anthem...
Bowling Green 8th grader to sing National Anthem at Saturday’s Browns-Ravens game
Tiffin Police say two suspects in a series of thefts from porches have been arrested.
Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile

Latest News

Lawmakers say they are looking to designate a stretch of I-75, between mile markers 139 to 143...
Ohio House recognizes fallen Bluffton officer
Recruits will take their Oath of Office during the graduation ceremony at the Bowsher High...
TFRD to hold graduation ceremony for Fire Class 296
Defiance Police took a 16-year-old into custody after officers say they evaded police and...
DPD: Teen jumps into Maumee River to evade police
Tripledemic has hospitals on high alert.
Tripledemic has hospitals on high alert