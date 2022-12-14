Council working to address gun violence issue, victim says ‘it’s about time’

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has recorded 61 homicides so far in 2022, according to the Toledo Police Department. To address that alarming statistic, some Toledo City Council members are working on introducing legislation that would declare gun violence a public safety crisis.

“That helps the council focus on it. It’s the first step. It’s our commitment to our citizens that we’re in this. We hear you. We’ve got a lot of work to do. And we’re focused on committing to that,” said Councilwoman Theresa Gadus.

Gun violence has torn apart numerous families in the City of Toledo, and Alexis Quillen’s family is one of them.

“It replays in my head over and over and I’m sure it plays in my kid’s head over and over, it’s just so tragic. It’s just a nightmare a never-ending nightmare,” said Quillen.

Quillen was sitting in her living room with children and husband on Upton Avenue when bullets rang through the walls. Her children fell to the ground, one bullet hit her face, and another killed her husband, Travis Glenn.

“Holding my daughter while she cries at night for her dad or my son not wanting to go to school because people are talking about him, or bringing it up. His dad was there to comfort him through anything,” said Glenn.

She said her life will never be the same due to gun violence, and the family is scarred.

“Being at home now, I’m traumatized. I mean sitting by windows, or hearing a loud noise. Just certain things scare me. Like my son, he’ll hear something, even a toy gun, and he’ll cry,” said Quillen.

Quillen is happy that the council is working to do something about the issue, she thinks more needs to be done to show people that gun violence impacts everyone, not just the victims.

“I don’t think they think twice about the house that was behind the guy that they were shooting towards, or that they were toys on the porch, which means that there are kids in the house. They were literally right next to a school, there’s a school at the corner,” says Quillen.

