December 14th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy today with a few morning sprinkles possible. An isolated shower is possible near the Indiana line. The chance of rain overall today is just 20%, but rain is very likely between 10pm to 6am tonight. A half inch or more of rain could arrive during the overnight hours. Thursday will be cloudy with the chance for a partly cloudy sky in the late afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 40s tomorrow. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the middle 30s. A few snow showers Friday evening into Friday night could give us a dusting or light coating of snow. A little more sunshine is expected early next week with highs at or below freezing.

