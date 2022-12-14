Birthday Club
DeWine approves $4 million in Violence Against Women Act grants

VAWA funds allow communities to develop and strengthen law enforcement and prosecution strategies to combat violent crimes against women.(WLUC)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor DeWine announced Wednesday that he has approved over $4 million in federal grants to reduce violence against women in Ohio.

The Violence Against Women Act program assists local governments and non-profit community-based organizations in administering justice for, and providing strengthening services to, victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking.

DeWine’s office says in total, there have been 125 grants awarded to 95 local agencies in 47 counties.

“Every year, these grants support agencies all across Ohio that focus on violence reduction strategies, programming, and initiatives that protect women in our state,” said Governor DeWine.

According to DeWine’s office, the Office of Criminal Justice Services administered two grants for the federal fiscal year 2022 VAWA program. The process for the VAWA Grant included soliciting proposals from victim service providers, law enforcement, prosecutors and Ohio courts.

The process for the second grant was tailored specifically for community-based, culturally specific victim service applicants that provide culturally relevant and linguistically specific services and resources to culturally specific communities.

VAWA funds also enhance the capacity of local communities to develop and strengthen effective law enforcement and prosecution strategies to combat violent crimes against women, according to DeWine’s office. The funds also allow communities to develop and strengthen victim services in cases involving violent crimes against women.

For a complete list of agencies receiving grants, and the amounts, click the links below:

