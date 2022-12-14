DPD: Teen jumps into Maumee River to evade police

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Defiance Police took a 16-year-old into custody after officers say they evaded police and jumped into the Maumee River following a car crash.

According to the Defiance Police Department, the teenager crashed a car on E. River Drive, east of Carpenter Road in Defiance, Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m.

Police say when officers arrived, the driver took off on foot and ran into the Maumee River. The teen swam to Preston Island where officials with DPD and the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office monitored the area. Private citizens and the Defiance Fire Department helped law enforcement officials take the driver into police custody.

According to DPD, crews took the juvenile to a local hospital for treatment while the law enforcement officials continue to investigate.

Police have not released a motive at this time as to why the driver ran away from police. It’s unclear at this time whether the teen will face any charges in connection to the incident.

