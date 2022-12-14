Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

At least 1 dead after shooting at Amazon warehouse in Arizona

Police confirmed at least one death.
Police confirmed at least one death.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - At least one person has died after a shooting at an Amazon warehouse south of the Chandler Municipal Airport, authorities said.

Initial reports of a shooting were reported at the Amazon Fulfillment Center just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Multiple law enforcement resources have responded.

Police later confirmed to Arizona’s Family that three people were involved in the shootout. At least one person died.

Earlier in the morning, authorities confirmed that one person was hospitalized. It’s not clear if that was the same person that died.

“There is no ongoing danger to the [Chandler] community,” police said on Twitter.

Email requests for comment to Amazon weren’t immediately returned.

Video from the scene showed an extensive police presence centering on at least one vehicle at the facility’s parking lot.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Local hospitals going in and out of EMS Bypass recently.
Area hospitals going in and out of EMS Bypass in recent weeks
She's an 8th grader at Bowling Green Middle School, and she's about to sing The National Anthem...
Bowling Green 8th grader to sing National Anthem at Saturday’s Browns-Ravens game
Tiffin Police say two suspects in a series of thefts from porches have been arrested.
Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile

Latest News

FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 13, 2013. DePape, the man police said...
Paul Pelosi attack: Police officer says he saw it happen
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks after touring the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company...
LIVE: Biden pushes US as a crucial ally to African leaders
Photos shared by Tim Moriarty show the whale on the shore, and there appears to be blood near...
Young sperm whale died after washing up on the beach
Toledo Police said Wednesday that officers have arrested Byron Cleveland, 19, after executing a...
Bail set at $1 million for suspect charged with murdering Damia Ezell
An Amber Alert issued in West Virginia has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled, child safe, W.Va. officials say