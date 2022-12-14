Managing Addiction Through the Holidays

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Alcohol tends to be a constant at family gatherings or holiday parties, and for those with addiction, it can bring extra stress.

The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism reports about 15 million people in the United States are dealing with alcohol addiction.

The chances are, somebody in your family or in your close circle is struggling with the disease. We know alcohol is part of American culture, and for those with addiction, navigating the holidays can be hard.

Matt Bell, a recovering addict and founder of Team Recovery in Toledo, gave some tips on how to handle the holidays if you are trying to maintain your sobriety.

“It’s really important to have an exit plan... knowing, you know, maybe you’re going to go see your sponsor afterwards, you’re going to see your sober support. Go to a meeting. There’s meetings all the time throughout the week, wherever you’re at and that’s the cool thing about 12-step fellowships... If you’re traveling for the holidays, there’s meetings all over the world, wherever you go. So if you’re recovering in Toledo and you’re going to Dayton to see your family, there’s meetings down there too. I think it’s important to communicate. Communication is key.”

On the other side of the story, is how you can support someone who is trying to stay sober.

Matt says if you have somebody struggling with addiction, what they really need from you, is grace. Also, giving them a safe space to go on the holidays, giving them space to decompress, or even a walk or a phone call.

He also warns: Don’t push food or alcohol. Having ‘mocktails’ on hand is always a good idea. Even make the event “bring your own bottle” so people have a chance to bring whatever makes them comfortable.

