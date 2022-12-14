Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Ohio House recognizes fallen Bluffton officer

Lawmakers say they are looking to designate a stretch of I-75, between mile markers 139 to 143...
Lawmakers say they are looking to designate a stretch of I-75, between mile markers 139 to 143 as the Officer Dominic Francis Memorial Highway.(Source: blufftonicon.com)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Wednesday, the Ohio House recognized Dominic Francis, an officer with the Bluffton Police Department who was killed while attempting to stop a vehicle involved in a high speed chase back in March.

The incident happened on southbound I-75 in Hancock County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Officer Francis, 42, was struck by a vehicle, allegedly driven by the suspects of a high speed chase, while he was attempting to deploy stop-sticks.

Lawmakers say they are looking to designate a stretch of I-75, between mile markers 139 to 143 as the Officer Dominic Francis Memorial Highway.

The effort to rename the stretch of I-75 is part of an omnibus bill that is currently making its way through the legislative process. To read the bill, click here.

Officer Francis’ wife, son and daughter were joined by Bluffton’s police chief and other officers in the House gallery for Officer Francis’ recognition.

“Thank you for your service,” says Representative Jon Cross of Hardin County. “I know these are tough days. We do this because we are going to make Officer Francis part of history forever by recognizing him on the Ohio House Floor.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Local hospitals going in and out of EMS Bypass recently.
Area hospitals going in and out of EMS Bypass in recent weeks
She's an 8th grader at Bowling Green Middle School, and she's about to sing The National Anthem...
Bowling Green 8th grader to sing National Anthem at Saturday’s Browns-Ravens game
Tiffin Police say two suspects in a series of thefts from porches have been arrested.
Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile

Latest News

The event will help youth as they grow into fulfilled adults who live, work and raise families...
City of Toledo to host youth listening sessions at libraries
Recruits will take their Oath of Office during the graduation ceremony at the Bowsher High...
TFRD to hold graduation ceremony for Fire Class 296
Defiance Police took a 16-year-old into custody after officers say they evaded police and...
DPD: Teen jumps into Maumee River to evade police
Tripledemic has hospitals on high alert.
Tripledemic has hospitals on high alert