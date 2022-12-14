Ohio House recognizes fallen Bluffton officer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Wednesday, the Ohio House recognized Dominic Francis, an officer with the Bluffton Police Department who was killed while attempting to stop a vehicle involved in a high speed chase back in March.

The incident happened on southbound I-75 in Hancock County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Officer Francis, 42, was struck by a vehicle, allegedly driven by the suspects of a high speed chase, while he was attempting to deploy stop-sticks.

Lawmakers say they are looking to designate a stretch of I-75, between mile markers 139 to 143 as the Officer Dominic Francis Memorial Highway.

The effort to rename the stretch of I-75 is part of an omnibus bill that is currently making its way through the legislative process. To read the bill, click here.

Officer Francis’ wife, son and daughter were joined by Bluffton’s police chief and other officers in the House gallery for Officer Francis’ recognition.

“Thank you for your service,” says Representative Jon Cross of Hardin County. “I know these are tough days. We do this because we are going to make Officer Francis part of history forever by recognizing him on the Ohio House Floor.”

