One dead after crashing into semi parked on turnpike

LAKE TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a crash on the Ohio turnpike Wednesday morning.

Troopers say a semi had stopped in an emergency parking zone before it was struck by a van near Lake Township.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.