One dead after crashing into semi parked on turnpike

One person is dead after a crash on the Ohio turnpike Wednesday morning.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAKE TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a crash on the Ohio turnpike Wednesday morning.

Troopers say a semi had stopped in an emergency parking zone before it was struck by a van near Lake Township.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

