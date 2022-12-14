One dead after crashing into semi parked on turnpike
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAKE TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a crash on the Ohio turnpike Wednesday morning.
Troopers say a semi had stopped in an emergency parking zone before it was struck by a van near Lake Township.
The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.
