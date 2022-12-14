TFRD to hold graduation ceremony for Fire Class 296

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue Department Fire Chief Allison Armstrong has announced the graduation ceremony of TFRD Fire Class 296 will take place Friday.

Recruits will take their Oath of Office during the graduation ceremony at the Bowsher High School Auditorium at 6 p.m. on Dec. 16.

TFRD says graduating members of Fire Class 296 have completed a six and a half month training program that includes classroom instruction, hands-on training and both written and practical testing involving numerous phases of firefighting/rescue operations as well as emergency medical training.

Upon graduation, recruits will hold professional certifications as State of Ohio Firefighter II and State of Ohio - Nationally Registered Emergency Medical Technicians.

According to TFRD, recruits will will now begin a 12-month probationary period at various Toledo Fire Stations where they will be closely supervised by assigned station officers.

