Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo bishop calls council plan to provide transportation for abortion ‘outrageous’

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Diocese took a stand against a proposed city ordinance that would provide funds to transport women looking for abortions out of state, due to stricter laws in Ohio.

“Using funds allocated for COVID recovery to enable the taking of innocent lives and the harming of mothers and their children is both unjust and immoral,” Bishop Daniel E. Thomas wrote.

The amendment to ordinance 530-21 could be voted on at the December 20 meeting, and would allocate $100,000 of COVID relief funding to pay for traveling abortions.

The bishop touted the Church’s assistance program Walking With Moms In Need, which works in cooperation with Pregnancy Resource Centers to provide free resources for women and families.

The Bishop implored “all people of good will to join me in urging the members of the Toledo City Council to reject the proposed amendment to the ordinance and to vote “no” on using COVID relief funds to harm our community rather than to fulfill their original purpose, to help our community.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Local hospitals going in and out of EMS Bypass recently.
Area hospitals going in and out of EMS Bypass in recent weeks
She's an 8th grader at Bowling Green Middle School, and she's about to sing The National Anthem...
Bowling Green 8th grader to sing National Anthem at Saturday’s Browns-Ravens game
Tiffin Police say two suspects in a series of thefts from porches have been arrested.
Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile

Latest News

12/14: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
12/14: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
On Dec. 13, TPD brought in Carrissa Eames, Crystal Laforge-Yingling and Corbin Gingrich for...
TPD arrest three in connection with the kidnapping of two Toledo juveniles
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
One person is dead after a crash on the Ohio turnpike Wednesday morning.
One dead after crashing into semi parked on turnpike