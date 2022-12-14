TPD arrest three in connection with the kidnapping of two Toledo juveniles

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police arrested and charged three people on Monday in connection to the kidnapping of two Toledo juveniles.

On Dec. 13, TPD brought in Carrissa Eames, Crystal Laforge-Yingling and Corbin Gingrich for questioning and afterwards, arrested and charged all three with obstruction of justice.

According to police records, the defendants were questioned at the Safety Building in relation to the kidnapping of the two juveniles that were still listed as missing. The defendants are accused of lying about the whereabouts of the juveniles. Phone records and video evidence were collected which, detectives say, show the defendants were lying.

According to records, the defendants were released on bond.

TPD says on Dec. 5, the mother of Kyshawn Pittman came into the Safety Building to report her son had been missing since Dec. 3. Pittman’s mother said she last heard from her son via Facebook Messenger when he asked her to get him a Lyft after being at a party at the Maumee Bay Lodge.

Pitmann’s mother says she spoke with the mother of the girl who threw the party and was told that her son and another boy, Kemarion Wilder, were dropped off to the front desk after the boys told the girl’s mother that they had a ride coming to pick them up.

According to TPD, Pittman’s mother said after making a Facebook post, someone reached out to her saying they had seen Pittman on Talmadge running across the street wearing black pants that had been ripped, along with black shoes, before getting into a black SUV.

Pittman’s mother stated her son hasn’t done this before and, when asked, told TPD her son did not have any medical issues.

TPD says both juveniles are still missing.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Pittman or Wilder, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

