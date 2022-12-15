12/14/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
Soaking rain...then the cool down begins
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Rainy and breezy, temperatures steady in the upper 30s. THURSDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy and mild, highs in the upper 40s. FRIDAY: Chance of snow showers and flurries, colder, breezy, a dusting of snow accumulation possible Friday-Friday night, daytime highs in the mid to upper 30s. THE WEEKEND: Dry and cold, highs in the lower 30s.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.