12/15/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Just flurries for now, but there’s “One to Watch” next Thursday
12/15/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST
TONIGHT: Chance of flurries, colder, lows in the lower 30s. FRIDAY: Some early sunshine, then cloudy with a chance of snow showers, breezy and cooler, highs in the upper 30s. SATURDAY: Cloudy, chance of flurries, highs in the lower 30s. SUNDAY: Partly sunny, still cold, highs again in the lower 30s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

