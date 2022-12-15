All Saints Lutheran Church hosts drive-thru Nativity scene

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All Saints Lutheran Church is hosting a free drive-thru Living Nativity on Saturday and Sunday.

The drive-thru will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the All Saints Lutheran Church located on 5445 Heatherdowns Blvd., just west of Reynolds Road.

Present will be live animals, costumed participants, and Christmas music.

In addition, there will be a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 4:30 p.m.

If you have any questions, contact All Saints Lutheran Church at allsaintslutherantoledo@gmail.com or by phone at 419-865-7701.

