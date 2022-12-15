Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

All Saints Lutheran Church hosts drive-thru Nativity scene

(Source: KNWA)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All Saints Lutheran Church is hosting a free drive-thru Living Nativity on Saturday and Sunday.

The drive-thru will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the All Saints Lutheran Church located on 5445 Heatherdowns Blvd., just west of Reynolds Road.

Present will be live animals, costumed participants, and Christmas music.

In addition, there will be a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 4:30 p.m.

If you have any questions, contact All Saints Lutheran Church at allsaintslutherantoledo@gmail.com or by phone at 419-865-7701.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials have a portion of Chase Street in Toledo blocked off for an investigation. Members of...
FBI, Ohio BCI investigating Toledo property in connection to missing teens
On Dec. 13, TPD brought in Carrissa Eames, Crystal Laforge-Yingling and Corbin Gingrich for...
TPD arrests three in connection with the kidnapping of two Toledo juveniles
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Police say a woman was hospitalized after a stabbing at the Speedway gas station at Jackman and...
Toledo Police searching for suspect in gas station stabbing
Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75

Latest News

FBI, Ohio BCI investigating Toledo property in connection to missing teens
FBI, Ohio BCI investigating Toledo property in connection to missing teens
More than 80,000 pieces of mail get a special cancellation stamp from the small Wood County...
Small Wood County town makes its mark on the world thanks to the most famous reindeer of all
Ohio legislature moves to block local tobacco laws
The Wyandot County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Deputy Daniel Kin following the...
WCSO deputy dies after transport van collides with truck