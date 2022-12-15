Bill to remove local control over flavored tobacco products heads to DeWine’s desk

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - House Bill 513, which stops cities from banning the sale of flavored tobacco products, is now on it’s way to DeWine’s desk for approval.

The Ohio Senate passed the bill on Dec. 14 with the Ohio House passing it on Dec. 15. This comes after Columbus City Council voted to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in the city.

Advocacy groups say they are against H.B. 513 because they believe flavored tobacco, such as vapes, mainly targets youth.

“Our only hope is that Governor DeWine, who has always been an opponent of tobacco companies and a proponent of kids, sees a way to a veto,” said Dr. Rob Crane, President of the Preventing Tobacco Addiction Foundation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.