Bowling Green City Schools closing Friday due to student, staff illness

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green City Schools will be closed on Friday because so many students and staff members are stick.

According to a message to families from district leaders, the school system hopes to slow the spread of illness among the BG City Schools community by closing school on Friday Dec. 16. The move gives custodial staff a chance to do a deep clean of all the buildings.

The district said the decision was a difficult one and it intends on having school open all three days next week with exams and holiday events.

District leaders are encouraging the community to practice good hygiene.

