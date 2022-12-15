Birthday Club
Bowling Green selected for massive new baby formula plant

Abbott Nutrition said it is planning a new $500 million baby formula factory.
Abbott Nutrition said it is planning a new $500 million baby formula factory.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Nutritional powder manufacturer Abbott has selected a site in Bowling Green for a new manufacturing facility that will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products.

Abbott will invest $536 million into the new facility and create 450 permanent new jobs in the northwest Ohio region, according to a press release from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

“Abbott’s history in formula production goes all the way back to Columbus in the early 1900s, and we’re glad Abbott is advancing its future here in Ohio as they bring a cutting-edge facility to Bowling Green that will support job growth and improve the supply chain for critical formula products nationwide,” said Governor DeWine. “The addition of this new facility will help to ensure that life-sustaining formulas are available and accessible when needed.”

Abbott is a multinational healthcare company whose technologies and products span diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals, and branded generic medicines. This project will expand the U.S. supply of essential formulas, some of which serve as the sole source of nutrition for people with extreme allergies to most food products and other dietary and metabolic conditions.

The project is contingent on the approval of state and local incentives. JobsOhio plans to provide assistance for the project, details of which will be made public after a final agreement is executed. The groundbreaking is expected to take place in 2023. Construction is expected to be completed in 2026.

The map below depicts the area where the plant is slated to be built.

Abbott will invest $536 million into the new facility and create 450 permanent new jobs in the northwest Ohio region.(City of Bowling Green)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

