December 15th Weather Forecast

Cold Air Returns, Watching Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rain will continue to move away from the area this morning and mild temperatures along with some sunshine will make a return. Highs are expected to be in the upper 40s today. A few flurries are possible tonight. A few snow showers are possible on Friday into Friday night. A dusting or coating of snow is possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s on Friday. Saturday through Tuesday will bring highs between 30 to 32 degrees. More sunshine is possible early next week. There may be a storm to watch Wednesday night through Friday. It is too early to know the storm’s track, intensity and local impact at this time. However, it has the potential to lead to travel trouble in the Midwest, Great Lakes, and Northeast during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

