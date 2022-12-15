Dine in the 419: Loma Linda Mexican Cuisine

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - On these cold winter days, you just want to warm up with a nice margarita. Loma Linda’s got you covered. It’s near the airport. It’s the unofficial hangout of the 180th. It’s been here 67 years serving up Mexican cuisine and more.

“My father and my step-mom bought it in ‘64 and I started in ‘73,” said co-owner Mike Kunzer. “The regular customers keep coming and coming for many years, as long as I’ve been here... it’s just a fun atmosphere in here.”

“We’re going to make a Mike’s Southwestern BBQ Chimi,” explained Brett Zedlitz, a manager at Loma Linda. He walked us through the steps of cooking and assembling a burrito, deep frying it, and smothering it with a house-made special sauce.

“We wanted to show some of our other favorites we have here,” said Jaida Castillo, also a manager. She showcased the shrimp, ribs, and margaritas. You can sample it all. Check out the menu here.

