The families of the two missing Toledo teens speak out

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The families of 16-year-old Kemarion Wilder and 15-year-old Kyshawn Pittman are pleading for the two young men to come home safely. The boys were last seen on Dec. 3 at Maumee Bay State Park.

" I just want my baby home,” says Kenyotta Reynolds, Kyshawn’s mother. “I don’t care about nothing else. I just want him home, that’s it.”

Security camera footage saw the boys getting into a silver SUV, that was the last time they were seen nearly two weeks ago.

“He was picked up from a party, and that was the last time we have known to see him or speak to him,” says Samantha Nadolny, Kemarion’s aunt. “He spoke to a family member on FaceTime Saturday, and that was the last time we’ve heard or seen anything. No communication whatsoever,”

Nadolny says the past few weeks have not felt real.

“It’s like a movie we never wanted to be a part of; it’s horrible,” says Nadolny. “We just lost his mother less than a year ago. This is just horrible. It’s literally been a nightmare. Our family is falling apart.”

Reynold says they have done everything they can to help.

“We’ve been searching, knocking on doors; we’ve passed flyers out, everything we can do,” says Reynolds. “It’s hard to do, people turning the flyers away, all types of stuff. It feels like everybody has something to do with it, I just want them at home.”

Anyone with information related to Kemarion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman’s disappearance are asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

