FBI, Ohio BCI investigating property on Chase Street in Toledo

Officials have a portion of Chase Street in Toledo blocked off for an investigation. Members of...
Officials have a portion of Chase Street in Toledo blocked off for an investigation. Members of the FBI Evidence Response Team are also on scene(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials have a portion of Chase Street in Toledo blocked off for an investigation.

Members of the FBI Evidence Response Team from the Cleveland Division and members of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations are on scene with local officials. Crews appear to be investigating the site of a fire that destroyed a house there earlier this month.

13abc has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more information.

The nature of the investigation is unclear at this time. This is a breaking news story. Check back for additional information.

