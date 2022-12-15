Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

LCSO reveals story of how two newly promoted Sergeants first met

While investigating a burglary, Detective Kowalski enlisted the help of a young Taco Bell...
While investigating a burglary, Detective Kowalski enlisted the help of a young Taco Bell manager, Brandon Winkelman.(Lucas County Sheriff's Office)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office promoted Detective David Kowalski and Deputy Brandon Winkelman to the rank of Sergeant on Wednesday and LCSO brought to light how the two newly promoted Sergeants met.

LCSO says Detective Kowalski previously investigated a burglary and found a Taco Bell receipt in a stolen vehicle that was related to the crime. While conducting a follow-up investigation, Kowalski met Winkelman, who was the young manager at the Taco Bell at that time.

Winkelman helped Kowalski with the surveillance footage and was able to help identify the suspect.

Kowalski told Winkelman that he should consider working for the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office. Winkelman was eventually hired at LCSO and was now promoted to Sergeant at the same time as Kowalski.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Dec. 13, TPD brought in Carrissa Eames, Crystal Laforge-Yingling and Corbin Gingrich for...
TPD arrests three in connection with the kidnapping of two Toledo juveniles
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Police say a woman was hospitalized after a stabbing at the Speedway gas station at Jackman and...
Toledo Police searching for suspect in gas station stabbing
One person is dead after a crash on the Ohio turnpike Wednesday morning.
One dead after crashing into semi parked on turnpike
Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75

Latest News

The chase started on I-80 in Growton Township on Erie County and ended in I-475 and US-23 in...
BODY CAM: Man accused of leading troopers on high-speed chase, crashing into cars
Andrickson is facing charges for failure to comply with police following the incident.
Michael Andrickson chase
FBI, Ohio BCI investigating Toledo property in connection to missing teens
FBI, Ohio BCI investigating Toledo property in connection to missing teens
Heat delays start of school year for Bowling Green City Schools
Bowling Green City Schools closing Friday due to student, staff illness