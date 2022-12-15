LCSO reveals story of how two newly promoted Sergeants first met

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office promoted Detective David Kowalski and Deputy Brandon Winkelman to the rank of Sergeant on Wednesday and LCSO brought to light how the two newly promoted Sergeants met.

LCSO says Detective Kowalski previously investigated a burglary and found a Taco Bell receipt in a stolen vehicle that was related to the crime. While conducting a follow-up investigation, Kowalski met Winkelman, who was the young manager at the Taco Bell at that time.

Winkelman helped Kowalski with the surveillance footage and was able to help identify the suspect.

Kowalski told Winkelman that he should consider working for the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office. Winkelman was eventually hired at LCSO and was now promoted to Sergeant at the same time as Kowalski.

