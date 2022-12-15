Ohio lawmakers look to stiffen penalties for false emergency calls

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio lawmakers voted unanimously to pass a bill to stiffen penalties for making false emergency calls, commonly known as swatting.

State senators passed House Bill 462 to prohibit swatting late Wednesday night. After tweaking the language of the bill, the legislation would make swatting a fourth-degree felony, unless the violation results in serious physical harm to any person. In that instance, it would rise to a second-degree felony.

Swatting refers to intentionally making a false report to officials to solicit a police or SWAT response when there is no emergency. The legislation follows dozens of swatting cases at schools across the state in recent months.

Northwest Ohio saw several swatting incidents in the last month alone, with false active shooter reports called into Start High School in Toledo, Liberty-Benton in Findlay, and Lima Temple Christian School in Lima. Numerous other false active shooter reports were called into police across the state that same day.

The FBI began investigating swatting cases from earlier in the year that affected the Toledo area. False active shooter reports were called in to several schools in September, including one at Scott High School in Toledo.

The bill still needs to pass the House before it can head to the governor’s desk due to changes to the original text of the legislation.

