Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Ohio Senate passes State Board of Education overhaul

Republican state senators added last-minute amendments to the bill that would remove the...
Republican state senators added last-minute amendments to the bill that would remove the board’s oversight abilities, including measures on trans athletes and COVID-19 vaccine mandates.(Source: Pexels / Pixabay via MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Senate passed a bill late Wednesday night overhauling the State Board of Education.

Republican State Senators passed Senate Bill 151 with several late amendments in a 23-7 party line vote.

The legislation would remove the Ohio Board of Education’s oversight abilities and give that power to someone appointed by the governor. The move would affect oversight on curriculum planning, books, and academic programs.

Republicans blame the board for students who are falling behind academically but democrats call the bill a power grab because it was introduced in the 11th hour of the legislative session. Republicans introduced after democrats won a majority of elected seats on the board in the midterm elections.

Late additions to the bill include a ban on COVID-19 vaccine requirements in Ohio K-12 schools and would also ban transgender girls from playing on girls sports teams.

The House will still need to pass the legislation before it can head to Gov. DeWine’s desk.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
On Dec. 13, TPD brought in Carrissa Eames, Crystal Laforge-Yingling and Corbin Gingrich for...
TPD arrest three in connection with the kidnapping of two Toledo juveniles
Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
One person is dead after a crash on the Ohio turnpike Wednesday morning.
One dead after crashing into semi parked on turnpike
She's an 8th grader at Bowling Green Middle School, and she's about to sing The National Anthem...
Bowling Green 8th grader to sing National Anthem at Saturday’s Browns-Ravens game

Latest News

12/14/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
12/14/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Police say a woman was hospitalized after a stabbing at the Speedway gas station at Jackman and...
Toledo Police searching for suspect in gas station stabbing
Loma Linda's near the airport is the unofficial hangout of the 180th. It's been serving Mexican...
Dine in the 419: Loma Linda Mexican Cuisine
Loma Linda Mexican Cuisine
Dine in the 419: Loma Linda Mexican Cuisine