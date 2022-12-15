Ohio Senate passes State Board of Education overhaul

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Senate passed a bill late Wednesday night overhauling the State Board of Education.

Republican State Senators passed Senate Bill 151 with several late amendments in a 23-7 party line vote.

The legislation would remove the Ohio Board of Education’s oversight abilities and give that power to someone appointed by the governor. The move would affect oversight on curriculum planning, books, and academic programs.

Republicans blame the board for students who are falling behind academically but democrats call the bill a power grab because it was introduced in the 11th hour of the legislative session. Republicans introduced after democrats won a majority of elected seats on the board in the midterm elections.

Late additions to the bill include a ban on COVID-19 vaccine requirements in Ohio K-12 schools and would also ban transgender girls from playing on girls sports teams.

The House will still need to pass the legislation before it can head to Gov. DeWine’s desk.

