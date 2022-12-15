Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Small Wood County town makes its mark on the world thanks to the most famous reindeer of all

More than 80,000 pieces of holiday mail come to the Rudolph post office every year for a special stamp.
More than 80,000 pieces of mail get a special cancellation stamp from the small Wood County...
More than 80,000 pieces of mail get a special cancellation stamp from the small Wood County post office every year(WTVG)
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, but the most famous reindeer of all keeps a small Wood County town very busy this time of year. Rudolph, Ohio has a population of fewer than 500 people. But during the month of December, people come there from all over.

They’re all in search of the coveted Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer cancellation stamp for their holiday mail. A trip to the Rudolph Post Office this time of year is a time-honored tradition for a lot of people and what happens there is about much more than a stamp. It’s about spreading happiness and joy all over the world.

“For being such a small town, a lot of people have heard about Rudolph, and they flock here this time of year,” said Kristyne Long, a Customer Service Supervisor for USPS.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is everywhere in the place that shares his name. He’s on the sign that welcomes you to town he’s throughout the post office and during December, he also appears on a special stamp.

The post office began offering the Rudolph cancellation stamps decades ago. More than 80,000 pieces of mail get one every holiday season. Long says on Tuesday alone, workers put the special stamp on more than 7,000 pieces of mail.

“People add this place to their list of things to do every December,” said Long. “They make a trip to the Rudolph post office just to get the cancellation. It’s magical, and really exciting to see everyone come together to get everything stamped and make the holidays happy for people.”

You can also send your mail in to be stamped for you. But many want to make the trip in person to get the most famous reindeer of all on their letters and packages. A few years ago, a woman even drove from Florida just for the Rudolph stamp.

Charlotte Lamb has worked at the Rudolph post office for more than 15 years.

“I thought maybe she had relatives here, but the answer was no,” said Lamb. “She drove all the way here just to have this done. I love to hear this is a tradition and a generational thing for so many people and families. This is sure a good tradition to have.”

Time has not run out if you want a Rudolph cancellation stamp on your holiday mail. The postmark is available through Christmas Eve.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials have a portion of Chase Street in Toledo blocked off for an investigation. Members of...
FBI, Ohio BCI investigating Toledo property in connection to missing teens
On Dec. 13, TPD brought in Carrissa Eames, Crystal Laforge-Yingling and Corbin Gingrich for...
TPD arrests three in connection with the kidnapping of two Toledo juveniles
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Police say a woman was hospitalized after a stabbing at the Speedway gas station at Jackman and...
Toledo Police searching for suspect in gas station stabbing
Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75

Latest News

FBI, Ohio BCI investigating Toledo property in connection to missing teens
FBI, Ohio BCI investigating Toledo property in connection to missing teens
All Saints Lutheran Church hosts drive-thru Nativity scene
Ohio legislature moves to block local tobacco laws
The Wyandot County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Deputy Daniel Kin following the...
WCSO deputy dies after transport van collides with truck