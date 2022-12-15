Small Wood County town makes its mark on the world thanks to the most famous reindeer of all

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, but the most famous reindeer of all keeps a small Wood County town very busy this time of year. Rudolph, Ohio has a population of fewer than 500 people. But during the month of December, people come there from all over.

They’re all in search of the coveted Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer cancellation stamp for their holiday mail. A trip to the Rudolph Post Office this time of year is a time-honored tradition for a lot of people and what happens there is about much more than a stamp. It’s about spreading happiness and joy all over the world.

“For being such a small town, a lot of people have heard about Rudolph, and they flock here this time of year,” said Kristyne Long, a Customer Service Supervisor for USPS.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is everywhere in the place that shares his name. He’s on the sign that welcomes you to town he’s throughout the post office and during December, he also appears on a special stamp.

The post office began offering the Rudolph cancellation stamps decades ago. More than 80,000 pieces of mail get one every holiday season. Long says on Tuesday alone, workers put the special stamp on more than 7,000 pieces of mail.

“People add this place to their list of things to do every December,” said Long. “They make a trip to the Rudolph post office just to get the cancellation. It’s magical, and really exciting to see everyone come together to get everything stamped and make the holidays happy for people.”

You can also send your mail in to be stamped for you. But many want to make the trip in person to get the most famous reindeer of all on their letters and packages. A few years ago, a woman even drove from Florida just for the Rudolph stamp.

Charlotte Lamb has worked at the Rudolph post office for more than 15 years.

“I thought maybe she had relatives here, but the answer was no,” said Lamb. “She drove all the way here just to have this done. I love to hear this is a tradition and a generational thing for so many people and families. This is sure a good tradition to have.”

Time has not run out if you want a Rudolph cancellation stamp on your holiday mail. The postmark is available through Christmas Eve.

