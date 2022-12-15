Toledo Police searching for suspect in gas station stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a Toledo gas station Wednesday night.

Police at the scene say an employee at the Speedway gas station near the intersection of Jackman and Sylvania got into an altercation inside the store with someone she knew. The two got into a fight outside of the store when the suspect allegedly stabbed the employee and fled the scene.

Crews took the victim to an area hospital for injuries police described as non-life-threatening.

Police do not have anyone in custody in connection to the stabbing at this time. Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

