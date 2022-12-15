TOLEDO, Ohio - Toledo Police are giving a briefing on the disappearance of two Toledo teens Thursday night. The department moved up it’s previously scheduled press conference on the disappearance of Kemarion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman to Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. You can watch it live here, on Facebook, and on our streaming platforms.

The briefing comes hours after numerous law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the Ohio BCI, began investigating the site of a home Thursday that had burned down earlier in the month on Chase Street in connection to the disappearance of the teens, and just days after officials arrested three people in connection to the case.

Carrissa Eames, Crystal Laforge-Yingling and Corbin Gingrich are facing obstruction of justice charges in connection to the case that court documents say is being investigated as a kidnapping. The defendants are accused of lying about the whereabouts of people involved with the disappearance of the juveniles. Officials collected phone records and video evidence that showed the defendants were lying, police said.

Documents obtained by 13abc say the last time anyone had any contact with the teens was when they were at Eames’ and Gingrich’s home on Maumee Ave, where police executed the search warrant. Officers obtained several pieces of evidence there during the search, including 11 rounds of ammo, multiple bags of suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a piece of glass with possible blood, and a DVR.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder (Toledo Police Department)

Police question and charge three people in connection to the kidnapping of two Toledo juveniles (Lucas County Corrections Center)

