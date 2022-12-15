Birthday Club
WCSO deputy dies after transport van collides with truck

A Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office deputy has died after a collision between a WCSO transport...
A Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office deputy has died after a collision between a WCSO transport van and a truck on Thursday.(Scioto Valley Guardian/Derek Myers)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Deputy Daniel j. Kin who has died after a collision between a WCSO transport van and a truck on Thursday.

On Dec. 15 at 11:05 a.m., the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call about a crash at the intersection of State Route 56 and State Route 104.

PCSO says once deputies arrived on scene, they learned that a man driving a 2010 black Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on SR 56 and a WCSO transport van, driven by Deputy Daniel J. Kin, was traveling northbound on SR 104 when the two vehicles collied at the intersection.

Deputy Daniel Kin’s transport van had an inmate inside.

According to PCSO, the man driving the Dodge Ram was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition. A four-year-old girl who was also in the Dodge Ram was taken to a local Children’s Hospital.

Deputy Daniel Kin was flown by Med Flight to Grant Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

PCSO says the inmate who was in the transport van with Deputy Kin was taken to an area hospital and remains in custody.

This crash remains under investigation by PCSO.

