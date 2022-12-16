Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

12/16: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast

A dusting of snow possible tonight, cold & breezy this weekend.
12/16: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIS AFTERNOON: Cloudy and breezy with highs in the upper 30s and some snow arriving towards dark. TONIGHT: More widespread snow showers arriving after sunset and continuing through the night. A dusting will be possible with lows in the upper 20s. SATURDAY: Breezy and cold with highs in the low 30s, and more snow showers possible. EXTENDED: A brief flurry possible Saturday night into Sunday, with highs Sunday again in the low 30s. Partly sunny Monday with highs in the mid-30s, then mostly cloudy Tuesday with temps just a couple of degrees warmer. Mostly cloudy and getting colder Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 20s. “One to watch” next Thursday & Friday with steady snow likely, but amounts remain uncertain. Likely some travel impacts with the storm arriving in the days before Christmas. Then, getting quite frigid for the holidays.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder
Bodies found at site officials are investigating in Toledo kidnapping case, house fire details released
Officials have a portion of Chase Street in Toledo blocked off for an investigation. Members of...
Human remains found at site FBI, police investigating in connection to missing teens
The families of Kemarion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman are pleading for the boys to come home.
The families of the two missing Toledo teens speak out
A Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office deputy has died after a collision between a WCSO transport...
WCSO deputy dies after transport van collides with truck
According to Maumee Police Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Wednesday pursued a...
Maumee Police search for wanted man

Latest News

12/16: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
12/16: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
Colder Weekend, Tracking Snow Late Next Week
December 16th Weather Forecast
December 16th Weather Forecast
December 16th Weather Forecast
12/15/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
12/15/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast