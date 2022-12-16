12/16: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast

THIS AFTERNOON: Cloudy and breezy with highs in the upper 30s and some snow arriving towards dark. TONIGHT: More widespread snow showers arriving after sunset and continuing through the night. A dusting will be possible with lows in the upper 20s. SATURDAY: Breezy and cold with highs in the low 30s, and more snow showers possible. EXTENDED: A brief flurry possible Saturday night into Sunday, with highs Sunday again in the low 30s. Partly sunny Monday with highs in the mid-30s, then mostly cloudy Tuesday with temps just a couple of degrees warmer. Mostly cloudy and getting colder Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 20s. “One to watch” next Thursday & Friday with steady snow likely, but amounts remain uncertain. Likely some travel impacts with the storm arriving in the days before Christmas. Then, getting quite frigid for the holidays.

