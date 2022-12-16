12/16/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
Cold this weekend, “one to watch” next Thursday-Friday
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Snow showers likely, a dusting of accumulation possible, lows in the upper 20s. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold, chance of snow showers/flurries, highs in the lower 30s. SUNDAY: Slight chance of snow flurries, mostly cloudy, some late sunshine possible, still cold, highs again in the lower 30s.
