Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

12/16/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Cold this weekend, “one to watch” next Thursday-Friday
12/16/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Snow showers likely, a dusting of accumulation possible, lows in the upper 20s. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold, chance of snow showers/flurries, highs in the lower 30s. SUNDAY: Slight chance of snow flurries, mostly cloudy, some late sunshine possible, still cold, highs again in the lower 30s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder
Remains of missing Toledo teens found at site of burnt down home, man faces murder charges
Officials have a portion of Chase Street in Toledo blocked off for an investigation. Members of...
Human remains found at site FBI, police investigating in connection to missing teens
The families of Kemarion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman are pleading for the boys to come home.
The families of the two missing Toledo teens speak out
A Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office deputy has died after a collision between a WCSO transport...
WCSO deputy dies after transport van collides with truck
According to Maumee Police Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Wednesday pursued a...
Maumee Police search for wanted man

Latest News

12/16/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
12/16/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
12/16: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
12/16: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast
12/16: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
12/16: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
Colder Weekend, Tracking Snow Late Next Week
December 16th Weather Forecast