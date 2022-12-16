18-year-old charged with murder in death of TSA alumnus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday and is facing murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a TSA alumnus on July 29.

According to TPD, 18-year-old Cedrick Belmon was arrested on Dec. 15 and was booked into the Lucas County Jail.

On July 29, Dominick Barnett, 29, was found by officers near Byrne and Gibraltar Heights suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to UTMC where he was pronounced dead.

