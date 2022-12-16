Birthday Club
18-year-old charged with murder in death of TSA alumnus

18-year-old Cedrick Belmon was arrested on Dec. 15 and was booked into the Lucas County Jail.
18-year-old Cedrick Belmon was arrested on Dec. 15 and was booked into the Lucas County Jail.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday and is facing murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a TSA alumnus on July 29.

According to TPD, 18-year-old Cedrick Belmon was arrested on Dec. 15 and was booked into the Lucas County Jail.

On July 29, Dominick Barnett, 29, was found by officers near Byrne and Gibraltar Heights suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to UTMC where he was pronounced dead.

Last Friday Toledo Police responded to reports of a person shot near Byrne and Gibralter...
Last Friday Toledo Police responded to reports of a person shot near Byrne and Gibralter Heights, when they arrived they found 29-year-old Dominick Barnett suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to UTMC where he died.

