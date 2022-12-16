Birthday Club
City leaders discuss allocating funds to assist with abortion access

By Sophie Bates and WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -City council on Thursday discussed a proposal that could offset funds for local residents seeking abortion access.

Councilmembers discussed allocating funds from its American Rescue Plan Act towards the matter. As of current, the city has received more than $180 million through the American Rescue Plan Act.

As of now, funds have supported essential workers’ premium pay, replacing lead service lines, reducing blight, and instituting a universal pre-k program.

“This particular pot of money for the Agnes Reynolds Jackson Fund is for practical support. So, that means childcare, transportation, lodging, gas,” said Councilwoman Michele Grim.

Members of the public spoke both in support and against the proposal.

“ARPA may not fund abortion itself, but patients are in desperate need of travel funds, child care, hotels, and other funds just to get to their first appointment. I had two patients in the last week who drove 10 hours round trip and had to stay the night in Toledo,” said local Allison E.

Opponents of the proposal criticized a lack of opportunity to have their voices heard.

“Issues of this magnitude deserve the three-reading process and at least one open hearing provided to the citizens to give them the opportunity to have their voices heard,” said local resident Ed Sitter.

The city of Toledo is not the first to use ARPA funds for this purpose. Earlier this year, St. Louis passed similar legislation which is pending litigation. In addition, Cuyahoga County has approved $475,000 of ARPA funds to cover abortion-related travel expenses.

City council is expected to vote on the matter during its scheduled meeting Tuesday.

