December 16th Weather Forecast

Colder Weekend, Tracking Snow Late Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today and tomorrow with flurries possible at times. The best chance for a few snow showers would be this evening and tonight. A dusting of snow is possible. Highs today will be in the low to middle 30s through Tuesday. Highs will drop to the upper 20s Wednesday and Thursday. Next Thursday and Friday is “One To Watch” as a storm system could bring snow and travel issues. It is too early to know how much snow may fall, but there will be a lot of cold to follow it leading into Christmas.

