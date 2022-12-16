Dundee community schools closed Friday due to illness

DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - Dundee Community Schools will be closed on Friday, December 16th due to a staff shortage related to seasonal illness.

High school students were instructed to check Google Classroom and continue to prepare for exams. The exams are still planned as scheduled.

