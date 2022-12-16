Birthday Club
Dundee community schools closed Friday due to illness

Dundee schools
Dundee schools(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - Dundee Community Schools will be closed on Friday, December 16th due to a staff shortage related to seasonal illness.

High school students were instructed to check Google Classroom and continue to prepare for exams. The exams are still planned as scheduled.

