Local studio offers a colorful way to unleash your inner artist

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the seasons change, we’re all looking for some indoor entertainment. There is a great place to channel your inner artist and have fun at the same time and it’s a very colorful business.

“Spin and Splat is a do-it-yourself interactive art studio where you can come use your imagination with your own color choices,” said owner Roni Gilmore. “You can’t make a mistake. If you do something you don’t like, you paint over it and start again. Do not be afraid. In fact, you’ll be amazed at the beautiful creation you can make without much effort. Pick your favorite colors and let your imagination be free.”

Gilmore was inspired to open the studio after visiting a similar business during a trip out of town.

“I am hoping to add to the art community and provide something new. at the end of a rough week, it’s great to come in here and be creative,” said Gilmore. “You forget your worries, your stress, you throw paint and have a good time.”

Here’s how the spin part of it works.

“You place the canvas inside the spin ring and you can either turn on the spinner and then start the paint or you can paint first and then have the paint fly, explained Gilmore. “And it will maintain the shape you started with. If you don’t like it, wipe it clean and start again.”

Then there’s the splat.

“You put the paint in dishes and we do use a different brush that makes it easier to splat and fling around and have fun,” said Gilmore. “We also have different things you can use like water guns to make a mess and have a good time.”

Artistic talent or not, this really is a place for all occasions and ages.

“Date night, gender reveal, girl’s night out, birthday, shower or plain old family fun. We also have workshops,” said Gilmore.

There are also activities that change on a regular basis, including the workshops, a sip and splat glow night for the adults and a holiday-break art camp.

“I don’t think there is a specific gender, age occasion. I really think this suits everyone,” added Gilmore. “There isn’t anyone who can’t do this.”

Spin and Splat is open Thursday through Sunday and it can be booked for private parties.

If you’d like to learn more, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.