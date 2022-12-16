Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Man fleeing domestic violence incident dies in crash, other driver killed as well

Fatal crash (gfx)
Fatal crash (gfx)(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEFORD TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - A crash in Monroe County and ended up killing two people Thursday stemmed from a domestic violence incident and a pursuit by law enforcement agencies.

According to Michigan State Police, at approximately 2:57 p.m. a trooper from the Michigan State Police Monroe Post and deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in Bedford Twp. for a domestic violence incident.

It was reported that a female was yelling outside of the location, “I need an officer here now”, and that a male was driving a truck erratically in the driveway of the venue and through the front lawns of neighboring properties.

The trooper on the scene reported that the male driver appeared to be highly intoxicated and fled in his vehicle. The trooper pursued until the suspect failed to stop at a stop sign resulting in a crash with another motorist.

The male suspect driver was identified as 46-year-old, David White JR., from Bellville, Michigan. The second driver was identified as 52-year-old, Julie Ruttkofsky, from Adrian, Michigan. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, it is not confirmed whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone having information about this incident is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials have a portion of Chase Street in Toledo blocked off for an investigation. Members of...
Human remains found at site FBI, police investigating in connection to missing teens
Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder
Bodies found at site officials are investigating in Toledo kidnapping case, house fire details released
The families of Kemarion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman are pleading for the boys to come home.
The families of the two missing Toledo teens speak out
A Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office deputy has died after a collision between a WCSO transport...
WCSO deputy dies after transport van collides with truck
Police say a woman was hospitalized after a stabbing at the Speedway gas station at Jackman and...
Toledo Police searching for suspect in gas station stabbing

Latest News

More than 80,000 pieces of holiday mail come to the Rudolph post office every year for a...
Small Wood County town makes its mark on the world thanks to the most famous reindeer of all
Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder
Bodies found at site officials are investigating in Toledo kidnapping case, house fire details released
TFRD presser on Dec.5 Chase St. fire
TFRD presser on Dec.5 Chase St. fire
Imagine It! - Wine Glass Teardrops - Dec. 17th, 2022