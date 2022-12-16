Man fleeing domestic violence incident dies in crash, other driver killed as well

WHITEFORD TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - A crash in Monroe County and ended up killing two people Thursday stemmed from a domestic violence incident and a pursuit by law enforcement agencies.

According to Michigan State Police, at approximately 2:57 p.m. a trooper from the Michigan State Police Monroe Post and deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in Bedford Twp. for a domestic violence incident.

It was reported that a female was yelling outside of the location, “I need an officer here now”, and that a male was driving a truck erratically in the driveway of the venue and through the front lawns of neighboring properties.

The trooper on the scene reported that the male driver appeared to be highly intoxicated and fled in his vehicle. The trooper pursued until the suspect failed to stop at a stop sign resulting in a crash with another motorist.

The male suspect driver was identified as 46-year-old, David White JR., from Bellville, Michigan. The second driver was identified as 52-year-old, Julie Ruttkofsky, from Adrian, Michigan. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, it is not confirmed whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone having information about this incident is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.