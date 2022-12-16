Birthday Club
Maumee Police searches for wanted man

According to Maumee Police Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Wednesday pursued a...
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Maumee Police Department is searching for a wanted man

According to Maumee Police Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Wednesday pursued a black Toyota Prius which was operated by Arzell Melvin Bonner.

The pursuit ended in Wood County and the vehicle was found parked in uptown Maumee. Around 1 p.m. Bonner attempted to obtain both transportation and a telephone by speaking with a resident on East William Street.

As a precaution, Maumee Police were present at the schools during dismissal, but there was never any information that Bonner was on or near school property.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol had additional troopers in the area searching for Bonner. The US Border Patrol also responded with a drone to help search the area.

Bonner currently has warrants from the Ohio State Highway Patrol for Fleeing & Eluding and Drug Crimes.

Bonner, 52, is a black male, 6′ 5″ tall and 225 lbs. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and shirt.

Anyone who spots Bonner or knows his location should contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 419-352-2481.

