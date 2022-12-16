Birthday Club
Multiple Arkansas students taken to hospital after student passes out gummies, officials say

According to the superintendent, a first-grade student brought gummies to school and shared them with classmates.
According to the superintendent, a first-grade student brought gummies to school and shared them with classmates.(MGN)
By Chris Carter
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating an incident that resulted in several Jonesboro Public School students being transported to the hospital.

According to the school superintendent, Dr. Kim Wilbanks, a first-grade student at Jonesboro Math & Science brought gummies to school and shared them with classmates during the lunch hour.

Wilbanks said when staff discovered the gummies were being shared, the district contacted the parents and poison control, who suggested the students be checked out by their doctors.

The Jonesboro Police Department said six students were transported to the hospital by their parents and the kids’ conditions are unknown, but Wilbanks described the situation as “not an emergency.”

Police investigators are working on the case right now and no arrests have been made.

