Suspects appear in court as family of missing teens await coroner report

Two people arrested in the disappearance of two teens appear in Lucas Co. Court
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The two new suspects in the disappearance of two Toledo teens appeared in court Friday, while family the community awaits word from the Lucas County Coroner’s Office concerning the two bodies found in a burned out house.

Bail was set at $250,000 for Cruz Garcia, who’s accused of assaulting the teens with a gun, tying them up and putting them into a vehicle. A preliminary hearing is set for December 22.

He was arrested yesterday, along with Destiny Rivera. Rivera allegedly gave a false alibi in the kidnapping and is charged with obstruction of justice. She was released on her own recognizance. A preliminary hearing has been set for January 5.

Toledo Fire and Rescue held a press conference around the same time as the court appearances, detailing what happened in the early morning hours of December 5 when they were putting out a fire on Chase Street where the two bodies would be found ten days later.

Fire Chief Allison Armstrong said a fire fighter was injured trying to extinguish the blaze, prompting the incident commander to focus on putting out the fire from the outside.

“The intention was to go back to that area after the fire was extinguished to make sure the area was checked, but unfortunately they did not have that ability,” Armstrong said.

16-year-old Ke’Marion Wilder and 15-year-old Kyshawn Pittman were last seen on December 3 leaving a party at Maumee Bay Lodge.

