Three former Toledo City Council members accused of bribery, extortion changing pleas

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three of the four former Toledo City Council members accused of accepting bribes in exchange for votes are changing their pleas.

Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper, and Larry Sykes are scheduled for a change of plea hearing Friday afternoon. They previously pleaded not guilty to the bribery and extortion charges against them. A judge granted Gary Johnson’s motion to leave his file under seal and is not expected to change his plea.

13abc has the I-Team in court for the hearing. We will provide additional information about the former council members’ pleas as they become available.

It comes just weeks ahead of the scheduled start of their jury trial.

Court records show the FBI began investigating the former council members in regard to the alleged bribes-for-votes scheme in 2018 that unfolded over the following two years. The four are accused of accepting payments ranging from $500 to $5,000 in exchange for their votes on zoning requests to internet cafes.

Riley, Harper, Johnson, and Sykes were arrested in 2020. They were suspended from their roles on city council and have previously denied the allegations against them.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

Previous coverage:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.