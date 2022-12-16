Birthday Club
Virginia governor bans TikTok on state devices

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order on Friday banning the use of TikTok and...
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order on Friday banning the use of TikTok and WeChat on state devices.(WWBT)
By WWBT staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order on Friday “banning the use of certain Chinese-owned mobile phone applications and websites on state government technology.”

This includes TikTok and WeChat, “or any other application developed by ByteDance Limited or Tencent Holdings Limited,” the order said.

“TikTok and WeChat data are a channel to the Chinese Communist Party, and their continued presence represents a threat to national security, the intelligence community, and the personal privacy of every single American,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “We are taking this step today to secure state government devices and wireless networks from the threat of infiltration and ensure that we safeguard the data and cybersecurity of state government.”

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares says that TikTok not only poses a threat to security, it also negatively impacts the mental health of youth.

“In March, I joined a bipartisan coalition of 43 other attorneys general to investigate TikTok’s physical and mental impact on children,” Miyares said in a news release. “As this investigation continues, I am glad that Governor Youngkin is addressing the serious security risks TikTok poses for the Commonwealth.”

