Watson makes home debut as Browns host first-place Ravens

The Ravens will again be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is dealing with a knee injury.
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up prior to an NFL preseason...
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland.
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson finally makes his home debut against the AFC North-leading Ravens, who are having major QB issues.

Watson will be playing his third game since returning from an 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct.

He played better last week in a loss at Cincinnati, but has only led Cleveland’s offense to one touchdown in eight quarters.

The Ravens will again be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is dealing with a knee injury.

His backup, Tyler Huntley, suffered a concussion last week but is expected to play.

The Ravens beat the Browns 23-20 in their Oct. 23 matchup.

