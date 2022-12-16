Watson makes home debut as Browns host first-place Ravens

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson finally makes his home debut against the AFC North-leading Ravens, who are having major QB issues.

Watson will be playing his third game since returning from an 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct.

He played better last week in a loss at Cincinnati, but has only led Cleveland’s offense to one touchdown in eight quarters.

The Ravens will again be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is dealing with a knee injury.

His backup, Tyler Huntley, suffered a concussion last week but is expected to play.

The Ravens beat the Browns 23-20 in their Oct. 23 matchup.

